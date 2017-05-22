Monday recruiting tidbits: Offensive target sets visit, commitment possible

An Arkansas offensive target is planning to visit Fayetteville in less than two weeks.

Running back Jeremy Gibson, 5-11, 200 of Reserve, (La.) Riverside Academy said he'll visit the Hogs on June 2 with his mother and aunt. He said Arkansas is his leader and a good visit could lead to a commitment to the Hogs.

He reports offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Missouri, Utah, Arizona State, Purdue and several others.

Sophomore quarterback Ty Evans, 6-2, 185 of Monument, (Colo.) Palmer Ridge said he plans to attend an Arkansas camp in June after receiving his first offer from the Hogs on Wednesday. He completed 197 of 328 passes for 3,130 yards, 30 touchdowns and only had 5 interceptions last season.

Lake Hamilton offensive lineman Will Burgess, 6-4, 340 is starting to draw interest from Tulane, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky and Iowa State. He plans to attend an Arkansas camp in June.

Arkansas offensive line target Penei Sewell, 6-4, 320 pounds, of St. George (Utah) Desert Hills, received an invite to The Opening at Nike Headquarters after a good showing at the Oakland The Opening Regional on Sunday.

He has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, UCLA, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska and numerous others. He, his father and brother recently visited Fayetteville.

Springdale defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols, 6-4, 275 plans to attend Arkansas' Trench Hog lineman camp June 18. He has 12 offers from schools like North Carolina State, Missouri, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and others.