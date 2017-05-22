Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: 'Costume jewelry' diamond bought at flea market really worth hundreds of thousands
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
LONDON — Some people have all the luck.
Consider the person who dropped about $15 around 30 years ago on what was thought to be a piece of costume jewelry — it turned out to be a 26.27-carat white diamond.
The gem bought at a flea market is expected to fetch about $454,000 when it is auctioned by Sotheby's next month.
The buyer had no idea of the ring's value because 19th-century diamonds were not cut to show off their brilliance and clarity.
The auction house's jewelry department chief, Jessica Wyndham, said Monday that the owner wore it on a daily basis, unaware that it was a real diamond.
She called it "an amazing find." The owners have asked not to be identified.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: 'Costume jewelry' diamond bought at flea market really worth hundreds of thousands
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.