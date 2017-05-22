Suspect arrested in Searcy slaying

A 41-year-old man was arrested Sunday night in the killing of a Searcy man, according to the Searcy Police Department.

In an emailed statement, the department said Shelby Taylor surrendered to authorities Sunday night. He has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Searcy police had previously identified Taylor as a person of interest in the death of 38-year-old Brian Pool, who was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday afternoon, the department said.

Pool was found dead after officers were called to the 800 block of East Moore Avenue to perform a welfare check, according to the statement.

Further information on the fatal shooting was not available Sunday.

Metro on 05/22/2017