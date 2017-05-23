Home / Latest News /
Authorities name central Arkansas man suspected of killing woman, himself
By Emma Pettit
Arkansas authorities have identified the man suspected of killing a woman, then killing himself at his home Sunday, officials said.
Jacksonville police got a call to perform a welfare check in the 1700 block of Leonard Drive around 4:45 p.m., according to a news release.
When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman dead from an apparent murder-suicide, officials said. Both people were taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies.
The suspected perpetrator was identified Tuesday as 60-year-old John Peter Homan of Jacksonville, who worked as a truck driver, according to a police report. His address is listed as the same as where the bodies were found, officials said.
The victim, described as a black woman, has not been identified, police said.
Police could not comment on the relationship between Homan and the victim.
