Dallas Cowboys owner to be named Distinguished Citizen at Arkansas ceremony

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be given an award at a ceremony honoring community service in Arkansas, officials said Tuesday.

Jones, a North Little Rock native, will be designated Arkansas’ Distinguished Citizen during the 40th Annual Arkansas Community Service Awards at the Governor’s Mansion on June 2, according to a news release from the state Department of Human Services.

Jones, a business and about 10 people will receive service awards at the event, the release said. Everett Buick GMC of Benton will be given the Corporate Humanitarian Award, while Beau Cooper of North Little Rock will receive the National Service Award. Alexis Roberson of Caraway will be given the Youth Humanitarian Award, the release said.

Several Individual Awards will also be given out: Christie Johnson of Conway, Selena Ellis of Benton and Virgie Phillips of Lake View will be honored. Little Rock natives Eric and Kara Gilmore, Sarah Adams, Britney Spees and Peyton Welch will also receive awards.

The release said that nominating committees choose honorees “on the basis of their outstanding volunteer service, demonstrating conscientiousness and unselfishness that benefits the community at large and exemplifies the highest ideals of humanitarianism.”

Tickets to the banquet cost $65.