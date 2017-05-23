Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 10:35 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Dallas Cowboys owner to be named Distinguished Citizen at Arkansas ceremony

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

file-in-this-dec-18-2016-file-photo-dallas-cowboys-team-owner-jerry-jones-smiles-as-he-walks-onto-the-field-during-warmups-before-an-nfl-football-game-against-the-tampa-bay-buccaneers-in-arlington-texas-jones-is-on-the-ballot-for-the-pro-football-hall-of-fame-ap-photoron-jenkins-file

PHOTO BY FR171331 AP

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones smiles as he walks onto the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas. Jones is on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)


Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be given an award at a ceremony honoring community service in Arkansas, officials said Tuesday.

Jones, a North Little Rock native, will be designated Arkansas’ Distinguished Citizen during the 40th Annual Arkansas Community Service Awards at the Governor’s Mansion on June 2, according to a news release from the state Department of Human Services.

Jones, a business and about 10 people will receive service awards at the event, the release said. Everett Buick GMC of Benton will be given the Corporate Humanitarian Award, while Beau Cooper of North Little Rock will receive the National Service Award. Alexis Roberson of Caraway will be given the Youth Humanitarian Award, the release said.

Several Individual Awards will also be given out: Christie Johnson of Conway, Selena Ellis of Benton and Virgie Phillips of Lake View will be honored. Little Rock natives Eric and Kara Gilmore, Sarah Adams, Britney Spees and Peyton Welch will also receive awards.

The release said that nominating committees choose honorees “on the basis of their outstanding volunteer service, demonstrating conscientiousness and unselfishness that benefits the community at large and exemplifies the highest ideals of humanitarianism.”

Tickets to the banquet cost $65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Dallas Cowboys owner to be named Distinguished Citizen at Arkansas ceremony

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online