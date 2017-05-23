Inexperience doesn't deter Springdale's Nichols from gaining offers

Springdale junior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols has 12 scholarship offers despite only two years of experience playing the game.

Nichols, 6-4, 275 pounds, stepped foot on the gridiron for the first time after moving to Northwest Arkansas from Little Rock in January 2015.

“I always loved football and always wanted to play but never got the chance to play until I got up here to Northwest Arkansas,” Nichols said.

North Carolina State, Missouri, Kansas, Memphis, Tulsa and Tulane are some of Nichols’ offers.

“It brings so much satisfaction knowing other people recognize your hard work and your hard work pays off,” Nichols said.

Nichols recorded 54 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal as a junior.

Springdale Coach Zak Clark recalls seeing Nichols for the first time, then a 220-pound freshman.

“He’s smiling; he’s just excited,” Clark said. “He had been waiting to play football and wanting to play football.”

Nichols started off at linebacker during the spring of 2015 and was eventually moved to defensive end, where he started to flourish.

“He took to it,” Clark said. “Naturally he has great flexibility; he always had great feet. He has a high motor. I don’t think he lifted weights, and he just loves lifting weights. He loves being in the gym.”

He broke his forearm early during his sophomore season and was out six to seven weeks.

“He came back the last four games or so, and they were our best four games of the year, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” Clark said. “The crazy thing is he’s literally played 15 games in his life.”

Nichols believes not playing junior high football was actually a blessing in disguise.

“I’m glad I’m at Springdale, and I’m kind of glad I didn't play junior high ball because they don’t necessarily teach the technique and everything you need to know in junior high,” Nichols said. “Going to Springdale, the coaching is second to none, and they teach you how to play football and play correctly. I didn't have to break bad habits, but I just formed good habits.”

He plans to attend Arkansas’ Trench Hogs lineman camp June 18.

“That’s the only camp I’ll definitely go to,” said Nichols, who's being recruited by tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

He has plans to visit Missouri and Memphis and may attend an Alabama camp. Nichols would cherish an offer from the Razorbacks.

“It would mean a lot,” Nichols said. “I grew up a Razorback fan. You grow up watching those guys. If I got that offer and to be able to put myself in the place of the people before me and to be able visualize myself in that position is just ridiculous.”

Nichols, who said he grew up from humble beginnings, hopes to inspire and encourage young people.

“If I did get an offer and I would definitely want to use my platform for good and to help kids and let them know anything is possible,” Nichols said. “I just want to let kids know it doesn't matter where you come from or what position you’re in — you can always find a way.”