Judge delays corruption trial of former Arkansas senator

A judge delayed the corruption trial of a former Arkansas senator on Tuesday in part because the prosecutor said the investigation is ongoing and more indictments are expected, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Former state Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, is accused of participating in a kickback scheme that involved state General Improvement Fund grants, the paper reported.

Authorities say Woods accepted kickbacks from Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III of Springdale while the legislator was in office, the paper reported.

Woods is accused of then paying some of that money to former state Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, who pleaded guilty to public corruption charges in January. Neal has not yet been sentenced.

Those payments were passed through consultant Randell G. Shelton Jr. of Alma, who is a business partner of Paris, prosecutors allege.

An amended indictment was filed against Woods, Paris and Shelton on April 19.

Woods faces 15 counts of wire fraud and a single count of money laundering. Paris and Shelton are named in 13 of the wire fraud counts, and the three men each face a single count of mail fraud.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks reportedly set a new trial date of Dec. 4 and told attorneys no more continuances will be granted.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser is prosecuting the case.