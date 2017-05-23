Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Police: Person sought in theft of 'uniquely colored' revolver from Arkansas pawn shop

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A person is sought after a “uniquely colored revolver” was stolen from a pawn shop in central Arkansas, police said.

The theft happened May 10 at an undisclosed business in Conway, according to a Conway Police Department news release.

Authorities said the thief was wearing a light-colored gray or white T-shirt with lettering across the left side as well as black pants with a stripe down each side.

After stealing the revolver, he left on a bicycle, according to the release.

A full description of the firearm was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 328-4124.

