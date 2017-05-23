Home / Latest News /
Police: Person sought in theft of 'uniquely colored' revolver from Arkansas pawn shop
This article was published today at 11:26 a.m.
A person is sought after a “uniquely colored revolver” was stolen from a pawn shop in central Arkansas, police said.
The theft happened May 10 at an undisclosed business in Conway, according to a Conway Police Department news release.
Authorities said the thief was wearing a light-colored gray or white T-shirt with lettering across the left side as well as black pants with a stripe down each side.
After stealing the revolver, he left on a bicycle, according to the release.
A full description of the firearm was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 328-4124.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Person sought in theft of 'uniquely colored' revolver from Arkansas pawn shop
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.