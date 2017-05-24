Arkansas man arrested after gunshot victim found in yard dies

A 55-year-old Arkansas man has been arrested after a man found with a gunshot wound outside his residence died, authorities said Wednesday.

Arkansas State Police say Mark Harris is being held in the killing of 27-year-old Todd Johnson Tuesday afternoon in Star City.

Police were called about 4:20 p.m. to Harris' home at 1008 Greystone Lane in Star City, where they found Johnson suffering from at least one gunshot wound, state police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said. Johnson later died at a local hospital.

Johnson's body was sent to the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death, Chapman said.

Harris was booked into the Lincoln County jail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Formal charges were said to be pending.

No details on the motive or the relation between Harris and Johnson were immediately available.

"That's part of the investigation they're doing today," Chapman said.