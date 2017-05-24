Information sought after Arkansas church window shattered, firearm projectile found

Authorities are seeking information after the window of a Northwest Arkansas church was found shattered earlier this week.

In a Facebook post, the Rogers Police Department said it responded around 1:50 p.m. Monday to Valley Harvest Ministries Church, 201 N. 37th St. in Rogers.

Employees at the church said that they were inside the building when they heard a loud noise, later discovering that a window on the building’s west side had been busted.

Police found a projectile from a firearm at the scene.

The gunshot is believed to have come from a tan SUV driven by a white male with brown hair, according to the social media post.

He then traveled north on 37th Street, authorities said.

Additional information regarding the driver was not immediately available.