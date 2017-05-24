Home / Latest News /
Information sought after Arkansas church window shattered, firearm projectile found
Authorities are seeking information after the window of a Northwest Arkansas church was found shattered earlier this week.
In a Facebook post, the Rogers Police Department said it responded around 1:50 p.m. Monday to Valley Harvest Ministries Church, 201 N. 37th St. in Rogers.
Employees at the church said that they were inside the building when they heard a loud noise, later discovering that a window on the building’s west side had been busted.
Police found a projectile from a firearm at the scene.
The gunshot is believed to have come from a tan SUV driven by a white male with brown hair, according to the social media post.
He then traveled north on 37th Street, authorities said.
Additional information regarding the driver was not immediately available.
