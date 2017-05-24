Man accused in kidnap, assault

A Fayetteville man is accused of forcibly removing his girlfriend from a bar and taking her to his residence, where police say he raped and beat her.

Reed Adam Cook, 40, was arrested Monday on charges of rape, kidnapping, second-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening, documents show. An online inmate roster shows his listed home address as being in the 1200 block of East Elm Street in Fayetteville.

Cook had tracked the woman's phone Saturday to an establishment on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, where she and her friends had been hanging out, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

Police said Cook found his girlfriend at the bar, put her inside his vehicle and drove to his residence. The woman was held at the location for about 16 hours, she told a detective.

After arriving at the home, Cook began beating the woman with his fists, according to authorities. Cook threatened to kill her if she made any noise and later choked and raped her, the report said.

At one point, the woman "eventually gained the trust" of Cook and regained access to her phone, which had been taken when they arrived at the residence, authorities said.

The woman told police she used Snapchat to alert at least one friend. Some of her friends showed up later at the residence but were shut out when Cook slammed the door on them, authorities said.

"They continued to beat on the door and the victim was able to escape to a waiting truck," the report said.

Officers responded when the woman called around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the E-Z Mart on Leverett Avenue.

The detective noted the victim had bruising "far worse than any I had previously seen," a swollen mouth and rug burns on her back and knees. Her hair also was "yanked and torn," police said.

Cook remained at the Washington County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond, records show. He is scheduled to appear today in Washington County Circuit Court.

State Desk on 05/24/2017