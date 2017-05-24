Police: Boy, 15, drove stolen vehicle toward Little Rock officers, then led authorities on chase

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after he drove a stolen vehicle toward police and then led officers on a chase through Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers tried to make contact with Jaylon Holmes of Little Rock Tuesday morning, but he drove first into a fuel pump and then toward officers, according to a police report.

The officers jumped out of the way and Holmes fled in the stolen vehicle "throughout the city" before he stopped and attempted to run, police said. The 15-year-old, who lives in Little Rock, was arrested around 10:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mann Road.

Holmes faces charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, criminal mischief, two counts of fleeing, marijuana possession and refusal to submit to arrest.

An officer noted on the report that Holmes will be charged as an adult.

Holmes pleaded innocent to the charges at a Wednesday morning court appearance where his bail was set at $5,000, court records show.

A hearing is scheduled for July 24.