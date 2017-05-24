Police: Man arrested after firing shots, barricading himself inside Arkansas motel room

A man barricaded himself in an Arkansas motel room for nearly two hours after barging in with a pistol as three people were inside, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the Ambassador Inn at 200 Realtor Ave. in Texarkana in reference to a welfare concern, according to a news release.

One of the victims told officers that someone, later identified as Ricardo Manzarnes, 26, had entered a second-floor room as he and two other friends were inside visiting.

The motel room’s door was open at the time, authorities noted.

Manzarnes reportedly was acting erratically and walked to a bathroom, where he said that someone was trying to kill him, police said.

Authorities said Manzarnes then turned toward a window and fired three shots through the glass.

The three people inside the motel room, of no relation to Manzarnes, were able to flee before he locked himself in the room, the release states.

A short time later, the Texarkana Police Department SWAT Team was called.

While negotiators were in route, officers briefly spoke with Manzarnes through the door, the release states, noting that communication broke off until around 9:45 p.m.

At that point, negotiators were able to again make verbal contact with Manzarnes, who later surrendered and was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Manzarnes was being held as of Miller County jail as of Wednesday afternoon on three counts of aggravated assault as well as one count each of possession of firearms by certain persons and theft by receiving.