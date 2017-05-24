Southwest Christian Academy's Gabe Osabuohien commits to Hogs

Southwest Christian Academy forward Gabe Osabuohien has committed to Arkansas for the 2017 recruiting class.

Osabuohien, 6-8, 219 pounds, of Toronto had scholarship offers from Murray State, East Tennessee. State and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock while drawing interest from Missouri, Iowa State, Tennessee-Martin and others.

"Gabe can literally play on offense and defense at four different positions," Southwest Christian Academy Charles Baker said. "You could put Gabe at the four and run your offense through him. He can handle the ball like a guard, and he can pass it like a guard. He has a 7-1 wingspan. By the time he's a sophomore in college, people will say where in the hell did he come from."

The departure of forward Brachen Hazen opened up a spot on the roster for Osabuohien.

Osabuohien helped Southwest Christian defeat Mount Mission of Virginia 54-44 to win the National Association of Christian Athletes championship Feb. 24.