Arkansas woman, 30, killed after car collides head-on with tractor-trailer

A 30-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Wednesday after her car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a U.S. highway in Arkansas, officials said.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 2008 Toyota Solara was heading west on U.S. 82 about a mile west of the junction with U.S. 65 in Chicot County, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Solara crossed the centerline of the highway and struck an eastbound 2017 tractor-trailer head-on, police said.

The Solara driver, Jacqulyn McCabe of Cabot, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The 18-wheeler driver, 48-year-old James Stewart of Hammond, La., was injured and taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital in Lake Village, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 190 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.