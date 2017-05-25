Little Rock woman wins $100,000 off $5 ticket in state lottery

A Little Rock woman has won $100,000 off an instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Thursday.

Tyisha Williams bought the $5 ticket as part of the lottery’s EZ 1,000’s game at the Shell Superstop at 1400 Barrow Road in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Williams, who first shared the news with her husband, said she will use the winnings to become debt-free.