Little Rock woman wins $100,000 off $5 ticket in state lottery
This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.
A Little Rock woman has won $100,000 off an instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Thursday.
Tyisha Williams bought the $5 ticket as part of the lottery’s EZ 1,000’s game at the Shell Superstop at 1400 Barrow Road in Little Rock, according to a news release.
Williams, who first shared the news with her husband, said she will use the winnings to become debt-free.
