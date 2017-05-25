Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 25, 2017, 3:15 p.m.

Little Rock woman wins $100,000 off $5 ticket in state lottery

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:10 p.m.


A Little Rock woman has won $100,000 off an instant game in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said Thursday.

Tyisha Williams bought the $5 ticket as part of the lottery’s EZ 1,000’s game at the Shell Superstop at 1400 Barrow Road in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Williams, who first shared the news with her husband, said she will use the winnings to become debt-free.

