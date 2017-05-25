Bell hired to work Hogs' radio broadcasts

— Former Arkansas defensive lineman Geno Bell has been hired as the sideline reporter for the program's radio broadcasts.

Bell, 41, had a trial run as the sideline reporter during the Razorbacks' final spring practice in April. He will replace Quinn Grovey, who was promoted to color analyst when Keith Jackson resigned from that position last year.

“I am humbled knowing that this first-class athletic program could have selected from rosters full of worthy men and women," Bell said in a statement. "It is an honor and my sincere pleasure to be invited back to be a part of the Razorback family that I love so much.

“I learned invaluable life lessons on and off the field that have positively influenced my personal and professional life – one of the most important being to always recognize the privilege and responsibility of representing something larger than yourself."

Bell played at Arkansas from 1993-97, including a redshirt season. He recorded 185 tackles and 11 sacks, and played on the Razorbacks' first SEC West championship team.

Bell works full-time as a senior director of transportation at Walmart in Bentonville.