During welfare check, police find man's body, coffin believed to contain mom
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.
LAREDO, Texas — A welfare check by police to a house overgrown with weeds and other plants revealed the decomposing body of an elderly man — and a makeshift coffin containing remains officials believe to be those of his mother.
The Laredo Morning Times reported that the find was made late Monday at a house in the South Texas border city of Laredo. First responders say the man appeared to be in his 70s. Neighbors said they hadn't seen him for a week.
A search turned up the makeshift wooden coffin. Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza said investigators can't confirm the remains are those of the man's mother yet, but that's the suspicion. There were no signs of foul play.
Neighbors said the mother had last been seen about seven years ago.
