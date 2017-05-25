Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 25, 2017, 9:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

Georgia offensive lineman names Arkansas his leader

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 9:06 p.m.

assistant-john-scott-jr-coaches-during-arkansas-football-practice-on-saturday-april-8-2017-at-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Assistant John Scott Jr., coaches during Arkansas' football practice on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

A highly recruited offensive lineman announced Arkansas was his leader on tonight's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County said his top schools in order are the Hogs, North Carolina State, Maryland and Minnesota. He has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Kansas, South Florida, Colorado State and Memphis.

He plans to visit Fayetteville on June 2 with his mother and stepfather. He's communicating with Coach Bret Bielema, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson.

Strickland, who’s looking to study sports management or communications in college, has a 325-pound bench press, 405 squat and 275 power clean. He plans to announce his college decision on July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Georgia offensive lineman names Arkansas his leader

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online