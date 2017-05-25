Georgia offensive lineman names Arkansas his leader

A highly recruited offensive lineman announced Arkansas was his leader on tonight's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County said his top schools in order are the Hogs, North Carolina State, Maryland and Minnesota. He has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Kansas, South Florida, Colorado State and Memphis.

He plans to visit Fayetteville on June 2 with his mother and stepfather. He's communicating with Coach Bret Bielema, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson.

Strickland, who’s looking to study sports management or communications in college, has a 325-pound bench press, 405 squat and 275 power clean. He plans to announce his college decision on July 4.