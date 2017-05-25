Teen faces charges in stolen-car chase

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday, accused of driving a stolen vehicle toward police and then leading officers on a chase through Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers tried to approach Jaylon Holmes of Little Rock on Tuesday morning, but the vehicle he was in first hit a fuel pump and then moved toward officers, according to a police report.

The officers jumped out of the way and the stolen vehicle was driven "throughout the city" before it stopped and the driver attempted to run, police said. Holmes was arrested around 10:20 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mann Road.

Holmes faces charges of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, criminal mischief, two counts of fleeing, marijuana possession and refusal to submit to arrest.

An officer noted on the report that Holmes will be charged as an adult.

Holmes pleaded innocent at a Wednesday morning court appearance where his bail was set at $5,000, court records show.

A hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Passengers said to take car, iPhone

A man told police that he was robbed Tuesday night of his car by two people he had picked up while traveling to a party in Little Rock.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 9:40 p.m. in reference to a robbery, according to a report.

The victim, an 18-year-old, told authorities that he had picked two people up in the 3100 block of West 31st Street. They then reportedly asked him to drive to the 2200 block of Harrison Street and into an alley.

Once in the alley, the 18-year-old and the two others -- one he knew as "May May" and another who went by "Wop" -- exited the vehicle, the report notes.

Police said one of the robbers struck the victim in his stomach and pushed him to the ground, with the assailant saying he had a gun.

"Don't make me use it," that robber reportedly said before taking a silver necklace from the victim as well as his iPhone.

Both robbers then got back into the victim's vehicle, a gold 2004 Volvo S60, and traveled south through the alley, according to authorities.

May May was described as between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 2 inches tall. That assailant wore a white shirt and bluejeans.

Wop was between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a gray jumpsuit, the report states.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

