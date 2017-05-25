THE WEEKEND TEN

1 SHARP DRESSED MEN

ZZ Top will rock out at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, 8 p.m. Friday. Austin Hanks opens for the legendary group. Tickets are $57-$75. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

2 SHOWCASE

Local artists, crafters, musicians and breweries will display their talents at the Indie Arts and Music Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday along Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood. Admission to this Etsy Little Rock event is free. Visit facebook.com/events/1503390203006430. See story on Page 4E.

3 SOCIOLOGY

The Bernice Garden, 1401 S. Main St., Little Rock, will have a very different vibe during Africa Day Fest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The celebration of African art and culture and their connections to Arkansas and its history will include food, music, dancing and children's activities. Admission is free. Call (501) 712-0997 or visit africadayfestival.com.

4 SCIENCE

A simulated ski race, a DJ station and other hands-on activities teach visitors how engineering makes life easier in "Human Plus," the newest exhibit at Little Rock's Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave. The exhibit, which explores technologies such as neuroprosthetics and wheelchair enhancements, opens Saturday and continues through Sept. 10. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for age 60 and older, children 12 and younger, teachers, Little Rock city employees and military. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

5 STORIES

Kevin Kresse, Tyler Thompson and Susan Elder, with music by the PAPI Band featuring Heather Smith, kicks off the inaugural season of Potluck & Poison Ivy, a live monthly dinner and storytelling event, 6 p.m. Thursday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Traci Berry hosts. The $100 ticket includes dinner, drinks and the show and benefits the Acansa Arts Festival. Tickets for subsequent events are $35; season tickets are $250. Visit ti.to/potluck/2017-season.

6 SNACKS/SIPS

Food trucks, music by local acts, booths for local vendors and businesses and beer, margaritas and wine are all part of the Park Hill Business and Merchants Association's fifth Patio on Park Hill, 5-9 p.m. today at the Lake Hill Shopping Center, 3800 block of John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Admission is $1, free for kids 12 and younger. Parking is available with trolley service at nearby Park Hill Baptist Church, C Street and Trinity Lutheran Church on H Street; Park Hill businesses that are donating their parking spaces will have "free event parking" signs in their lots. Visit parkhillbusiness.com/patio-is-may 25th.

7 SOUTHERN FRIED

Dewey Frye's death leaves the rest of his family to pick up the pieces -- if they don't kill each other first -- in Southern Fried Funeral by J. Dietz Osborne and Nate Eppler, onstage through June 3 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and buffet open 90 minutes before curtain: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

8 SILENT

The ghosts will walk at Historic Washington State Park near Hope at the Silent City Speaks event, 5-6 p.m. Saturday and Monday. Residents of the town's historic cemetery will lead guests on tours and tell stories of Arkansas' past. Tickets are $9, $5 for children 6-12. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

9 SPLASH

Wild and wet summer fun starts in Jacksonville with the opening of Splash Zone on Saturday. The water park at 201 W. Martin St. will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays until school starts, then weekends only through the end of August. Admission is $5, free for children under 2, $1 for the slide. Call (501) 982-7946 or visit cityofjacksonville.net.

10 STREET FESTIVAL

It's hometown street festival time in Fairfield Bay. The third annual BayFest offers a pet parade, games, arts and crafts and music 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Fairfield Bay Village Mall, 120 Village Place, Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. General admission is free. Call (501) 884-4202 or visit visitfairfieldbay.com.

