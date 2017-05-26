Arkansan admits to making courthouse bomb threats in hopes of canceling his hearings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Arkansas man faces up to a decade in federal prison now that he's admitted forcing a Missouri courthouse to be evacuated in hopes of canceling his own scheduled court hearings.

Thirty-six-year-old Phillip Ray Robison Jr. of Hartford pleaded guilty Friday in Springfield, Mo., to a federal count of maliciously conveying false information related to explosive materials.

Robison admitted that he made three separate bomb threats in January 2016, with each causing the evacuation of the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton, Mo.

Federal prosecutors say Robison was worried that hearings pending at the time over his alleged violation in a drug-dealing conviction could send him to prison for a 120-day sentence.

No bombs were ever found.

Robison remains jailed without bond.