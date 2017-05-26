Police: At Little Rock park, robbers make man take clothes off, shoot at him

A Little Rock man was robbed and shot at Thursday by the accomplices of a female whose phone number he got earlier that day, police said.

Officers were sent to the 3100 block of Boyle Park Road around 5 p.m. after getting call about a possible shooting in the area, according to a police report.

A 30-year-old man told police he had just been robbed and shot at by three people he didn't know, the report said.

The man told police he had met one of the soon-to-be robbers at a gas station earlier Thursday and exchanged phone numbers with her. Later, she called him asking to meet up, he said.

The victim told her he was about to play basketball at Boyle Park and that she should come by, the report said. A short time later, a gold SUV pulled up, and the female got out and tossed a basketball at the 30-year-old as if she was ready to play, the victim told police.

Then, two male assailants got out of the vehicle, he said. They forced the 30-year-old to strip his clothes off and demanded the keys to his blue 2007 BMW 530, the report said.

When the robbers could not find the keys, one of them fired twice at the victim but missed, he told police.

All three people reportedly got back into the SUV and drove away. They took $200, a cellphone and a broken iPhone from the victim, police said.

When officers searched the scene, they reportedly found a small baggie of possible narcotics nearby.

The assailants could possibly have committed "other aggravated robberies" in the area, police noted.

None of the suspects were named on the report.