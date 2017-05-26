RB says commitment likely on visit

Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema and his staff are expected to host running back Jeremy Gibson for a visit next week.

The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to Gibson, 5-11, 200 pounds, of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy, early in the process. He also has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Colorado State, Texas Tech, Utah, Purdue and several others.

His relationship with Arkansas receivers coach Michael Smith and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell has the Razorbacks at the top of his list.

"I'm coming up there June 2 with my mom and aunt," Gibson said. "I like Arkansas because I feel like I have a special bond with the coaches and being in the SEC, and it's my first SEC offer."

He said he relates well with Smith and Mitchell.

"They're cool people," Gibson said. "I can have a regular conversation and talk about life with them. I feel like if I go up there, I'll become a better man."

Gibson rushed 204 times for 1,319 yards and 20 touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 225 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

He said he believes Smith and Mitchell can fill an important role in his life.

"Growing up without a father figure was hard for me," Gibson said. "I grew up with a single mom and my grandmother and my aunt watching over me, and I really didn't have a father figure. So I want to be the best man I can be for my family in the future and to my wife later on in life."

Gibson said there's a good chance he leaves Fayetteville as a Razorback.

"That's probably going to be the plan, if I really like it and I feel like it's home," he said. "I'll probably commit on the spot."

He and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville sophomore linebacker De'Jon Harris competed against one another in high school. Harris has spoken well of his experience as a Razorback.

"He was telling me it's nice and all that," Gibson said. "He told me it's nothing like home, but when you get up there you'll like it."

Lineman a big target

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson have been by Cordova High School outside of Memphis during the spring evaluation period to see offensive lineman Jerome Carvin.

Carvin, 6-5, 330, has 23 scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. The Razorbacks jumped on board with an offer May 3.

Anderson, who visited Cordova on Monday, is high on Carvin's ability.

"He said I was a five-star offensive lineman," Carvin said. "He sees me playing everywhere on the offensive line for him. He was saying he liked me a lot, and he can't wait to get me up on the Hill soon for a visit."

Carvin said he's working on details for a trip to Fayetteville.

"I'm definitely visiting, but I don't have an exact date," he said.

Anderson's enthusiasm for offensive line play is contagious, Carvin said.

"He's a great guy," Carvin said. "I got that from when we were talking on the phone. He loves the offensive line. He loves it. He has a great vision for the offensive line."

He got Carvin's attention when he spoke of building a special unit in Fayetteville worthy of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary series and having lofty goals for his linemen beyond college.

"He wants to have a 30 for 30 based off of the Arkansas offensive line," Carvin said. "He said all the skill guys have a 30 for 30, so he wants the offensive line to have a 30 for 30. He wants to take over the SEC West, and he wants all of his starters to be all Pro Bowlers in the NFL."

Carvin said he was impressed Coach Bret Bielema has coached the highest paid right tackle, guard and center in the NFL.

"They produce great offensive linemen," Carvin said.

Anderson's three years with the Buffalo Bills prior to coming to Fayetteville is intriguing to him.

"He was talking about the pro-style offense," Carvin said. "He said he's been there. He's been where I'm trying to get to."

The personable and engaging Carvin has a 3.5 grade-point average and is considering marketing or sports administration as majors in college.

Hogs running back signee Chase Hayden is from nearby St. George's Independent School in Collierville. The two know one another.

"He hits me up sometimes," Carvin said. "He definitely wants me to visit. He said it would be great if two Memphis guys came up on the Hill."

Carvin is looking to narrow his list of schools down to eight soon. He said the Hogs likely will make the cut.

"There's definitely a high chance," he said.

