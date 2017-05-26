Teen twice pleads innocent

A Fayetteville man has pleaded innocent in separate cases in which he has been charged in the beating of his infant sister and with 32 counts related to child pornography.

Turrell Grisham, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic battery and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after he "repeatedly battered his 20-month-old sister" on Jan. 11, documents say.

Grisham was supposed to be taking care of his sister, authorities said. He told police that while he was home alone with the baby, he "dropped his sister onto a couch on top of several binders and paperwork," threw her bottle at her and hit her "with an open hand," according to a preliminary arrest report.

Grisham pleaded innocent to those charges Feb. 13, according to documents.

Grisham also pleaded innocent May 12 to multiple charges related to child pornography. Those charges are three counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct and 29 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, court documents said.

Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett wrote in court documents that Grisham "persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced" a 14-year-old "to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce visual or print media depicting the sexually explicit conduct."

Durrett also wrote that Grisham had explicit photos of 14- and 15-year-olds on his computer as well as some videos.

Grisham is being held in the Washington County jail in lieu of two $5,000 bonds. His next hearing is scheduled July 6.

State Desk on 05/26/2017