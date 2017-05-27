Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, May 27, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

3 found dead at Arkansas residence; double murder, suicide suspected, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:57 a.m.

Three men were found dead Friday after a 47-year-old shot two people and then himself, police said.

Police said Dinh To fatally shot Long Nguyen, 48, and Pho Vu, 56, in a residence in the 3200 block of Furman Avenue in Fort Smith.

Authorities responded to a report of a shooting “with three people injured” shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and found To, Nguyen and Vu dead at the scene, Fort Smith Police Department spokesman Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said in an email.

Police found a handgun and three spent shell casings at the residence, Grubbs said. Grubbs said a “preliminary investigation” showed that To shot the two men, then himself.

“All three men knew each other and no clear motive exists at this time,” Grubbs said.

Police said the investigation in ongoing.

