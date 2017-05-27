Adult living

In your first "grown-up" apartment, go versatile and durable.

Chances are you'll spend more waking hours in your first cubicle than your first post-college apartment. But as any 9-to-5er knows, the last thing you'll want to come home to is another cookie-cutter space.

"No matter how small your budget or transient your living situation, take the time to make a place you love," recommends Elaine Griffin, designer and author of Design Rules.

Her tips for feeling that "ahhh" every time you open the door? Educate your eye and think about what kind of styles, colors and shapes resonate with you. Streamline the space by choosing multitasking pieces that incorporate plenty of storage (even your old dorm risers can look chic with a custom bedskirt from Etsy). And keep in mind, no matter your floor plan, your living room probably will need to be versatile enough to transform into an impromptu dining room/guest room/home office.

Griffin advises clients to "mini-splurge on portable things that really speak to your soul and make you smile when you look at them, like art and accessories." The rest of your budget should focus on comforts that will last for years. Design experts weigh in on their top picks below.

• Folding dining table

"Usually in your first space a true dining room is a luxury. This foldaway table looks high-end, but can be tucked behind a sofa when not in use. Flip up one side to use as a desk, or both sides if you're serving your first

Thanksgiving."

• Classic couch

"Now that you have graduated, it is also time to graduate from that hand-me-down sofa that you've been using for the last four years. Opt for something simple and classic. I love [a] simple midcentury option, and [a] dark neutral color means that you can bring in some fun accessories."

• Throw pillows

"A room isn't finished until it's accessorized. Our personal style is influenced by where we're from, where we've been, where we're at and where we're going. This is your first stab at capturing all four."

• Rug

"A rug helps ground a room. If you are on a budget, I recommend going with a natural material like jute, leather or wool. Also look for woven instead of knotted rugs. These will get you a bigger bang for your buck."

• Nesting tables

"These are essential because they take up the same floor space as one side table, but you actually get three when people pop over for drinks or you need more surface space."

• Wall art

"Nothing says college more than poster art or sad blank walls. Now that you finally have your own place, it is time to invest in a few pieces of art to help fill your walls and bring some style into your new place. I love ... oversize tribal-inspired prints that come framed and ready to hang on the wall. Put them side by side above your sofa, one above each nightstand, or arrange them in a gallery wall if you have a big space to fill."

• Multifunctional coffee table

"Get a big coffee table -- the largest that your living room can realistically fit, because it will become a de facto dining table."

• Storage bed

"I never like to waste any space, and a lot of times you just don't have room for a dresser in your first bedroom, so [a] storage bed is ideal because it turns all that usually wasted space under your bed into drawer space."

• Sheets

"If you can't remember when you bought your last sheet set, then it is time to get yourself a new one. The linen ones are not only extremely soft, but also make early morning bed-making a snap when you are on the go to your new post-college job."

• Floor lamp

"So many people forget that lighting makes or breaks a space. I always recommend layering your lighting, so if you have an apartment that has overhead lights, think of more directional task lamps. If you have no overhead lighting, you will want to go with a more omnidirectional floor lamp as well as directional task lamps."

HomeStyle on 05/27/2017