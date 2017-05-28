The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 617 Broadway St., residence, Dustin Gray, 9:08 p.m. May 14, property valued at $21.

72202

• 1405 S. Battery St., residence, Bradley Hauser, 9 a.m. May 20, cash totaling $1,500, property valued at $5,300.

72204

• 1116 Valmar St., residence, Jneree Henley, 5 p.m. May 12, property valued at $1,201.

• 6400 Stagecoach Rd., residence, Joseph Hatfield, 5:15 p.m. May 12, property valued at $207.

• 7002 Greencrest Dr., residence, Tawanda Blackmon, 8 a.m. May 13, property valued at $1,801.

• 2305 S. Pine St., residence, Sammie Conley, 2:50 p.m. May 15, property value unknown.

• 10400 W. 36th St., business, Laura Green, 12:01 a.m. May 16, property value unknown.

• 3509 W. 13th St., residence, Annie Whitmore, 6:05 a.m. May 16, property valued at $4,400.

• 1712 S. Woodrow St., residence, Amanda Richardson, 7 p.m. May 16, property value unknown.

• 7703 W. 28th St., residence, Emily Robinson, 8:30 a.m. May 17, property valued at $1,099.

• 102 Chamberlain Dr., residence, Cheryl Webb, 11:40 a.m. May 17, property valued at $450.

• 9314 Monique Dr., residence, Brittney Watson, 8:10 a.m. May 18, property valued at $2,169.

• 3324 Malloy St., residence, Alexis Clark, 9:16 a.m. May 18, property value unknown.

• 4418 S. University Ave., business, Justin Morris, 10:30 p.m. May 18, property valued at $4,087.

72205

• 7820 W. Capitol Ave., residence, Malik Akbarel, 8:50 a.m. Feb. 1, property value unknown.

• 416 Mcadoo St., residence, Aimee Long, 6 p.m. May 2, property valued at $1,680.

• 323 Santa Fe Trail, residence, Allison Johnson, 9 a.m. May 10, property valued at $1,900.

• 3309 W. Capitol Ave., residence, Anieta Rucker, midnight May 12, cash totaling $100, property value unknown.

• 2123 Labette Manor Dr., residence, Tonia Lewis, 4:38 p.m. May 16, property value unknown.

• 9003 Penrose Lane, residence, Falana Jackson, 7 p.m. May 17, property valued at $1,266.

• 1402 Kavanaugh Blvd., residence, James Cotton, 10:45 a.m. May 19, cash totaling $350, property valued at $1,601.

• 117 S. Cedar St., business, unknown, 1:20 a.m. May 20, property valued at $20.

72206

• 2500 S. Ringo St., residence, Dale Hopton, 2:30 p.m. May 14, property valued at $821.

72209

• 3210 Baseline Rd., business, Gregory Jones, 1 a.m. Aug. 1, 2016, property valued at $9,540.

• 5300 Baseline Rd., residence, Anita Byrd, 8 p.m. May 13, property valued at $300.

• 4309 Baseline Rd., residence, Nitzia Nava, 6 a.m. May 15, property valued at $5,025.

• 10113 Woodbridge Dr., residence, Robert Banks, 3:45 p.m. May 16, property valued at $550.

• 9204 Woodford Dr., residence, Deborah Dishman, 8:45 p.m. May 16, property valued at $800.

• 1 Southaven Court, residence, Alexis Smith, 4:15 p.m. May 17, property valued at $661.

• 18 Glendale Dr., residence, Mariela Galan, 7 p.m. May 17, property value unknown.

• 8711 Baseline Rd., business, Demarcus Johnson, 6 p.m. May 18, property valued at $1,300.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Regina Edmonson, 4:45 p.m. May 19, property valued at $201.

72103

• 10200 Richsmith Lane, residence, Mozelle Holland, 5 p.m. May 4, cash totaling $1,000, property value unknown.

72210

• 38 Eagle Hill Court, business, Frank Greenman, 11:30 p.m. May 13, property valued at $301.

• 13910 Wimbledon Loop, residence, Glen Daniels, 4 a.m. May 17, property value unknown.

• 8912 Stagecoach Rd., business, Jesus Romero, 12:31 a.m. May 18, property value unknown.

• 7 Nandina Circle, residence, Sandi Hillard, 2 p.m. May 19, property valued at $251.

72211

• 26 Summit Ridge Dr., residence, Mijie Ambercrombie, 9:30 a.m. May 16, property valued at $300.

72212

• 1514 Shumate Dr., residence, Kevin Leavitt, 7:55 a.m. May 18, property value unknown.

• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Crystina Woodall, 12:06 a.m. May 20, property value unknown.

• 1912 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Heather Shanks, 10:40 a.m. May 20, property value unknown.

72223

• 1801 Champlin Dr., residence, Tennille Winston, 10:26 p.m. May 16, property value unknown.

72227

• 2010 Reservoir Rd., residence, Corbyn Martin, 6 p.m. May 11, property valued at $800.

• 5 Meredith Court, residence, unknown, 7 p.m. May 16, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1603 E. 5th St., business, Saundra Brasher, 1 p.m. May 13, property valued at $1,200.

• 1621 Marion St., residence, Johnathan Harrell, 6 a.m. May 16, property valued at $1,939.

• 1700 N. Magnolia St., residence, Meyokie Ashley, 8 a.m. May 17, property valued at $1,000.

• 2323 E. 8th St., business, unknown, 8 p.m. May 19, property valued at $1,700.

72116

• 590 Skyline Dr., residence, Marcia Bingham, 8:30 a.m. May 17, property valued at $3,300.

• 1344 Skyline Dr., residence, Kathy Martin, 12:30 p.m. May 17, property valued at $2,500.

72117

• 5212 Alpha St., residence, Melinda Eugenio, 2 p.m. May 19, property valued at $450.

72118

• 5200 Wood St., residence, Felicia Rhodes, 8:30 p.m. May 13, property valued at $300.

• 805 W. 44th St., residence, Brandon Brown, 8 a.m. May 15, property valued at $55.

• 4716 Massie St., residence, Vonetta Webb, 10:15 a.m. May 15, property valued at $500.

• 4921 Parker St., residence, Kenneth Holland, 5:45 a.m. May 17, cash totaling $20, property valued at $450.

• 4819 Massie St., residence, Stephen Young Jr., 7:40 a.m. May 19, property valued at $1,500.

