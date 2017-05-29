Diamond Hogs to open with Oral Roberts

— Arkansas will play Oral Roberts on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Baum Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the WatchESPN over-the-top app.

Oral Roberts (42-14) is the No. 4 seed in the region after winning the Horizon League. It is the second time in three seasons the teams will meet in the opening round. Arkansas beat Oral Roberts in the Stillwater, Okla., regional on its way to the College World Series in 2015.

The winner of the Arkansas-ORU game will face either Missouri State or Oklahoma State in the second round. Missouri State (40-17) was the regular season champion of the Missouri Valley Conference and Oklahoma State (30-25) made the NCAA postseason by winning the Big 12 Tournament.

The Razorbacks beat Missouri State 12-4 in Springfield, Mo., in April, and lost 8-5 to Oklahoma State at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in March.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will be paired with the winner of the Fort Worth Regional in the super regional round. TCU, the No. 6 national seed, is the host in Fort Worth and the regional also includes Virginia, Dallas Baptist and Central Connecticut State.