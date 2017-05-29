Little Rock home fired on while 2 kids slept inside, police say

An unknown person fired into the living room of a Little Rock home while two children slept inside early Sunday, officials said.

Officers were called to a home on Rolling Lane in south Little Rock around 1:20 a.m. after getting word shots had been fired in the area, spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

An 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl told officers they were sleeping at the south end of the residence when someone fired into the living room, according to a police report.

Multiple bullet holes were found in a window pane and frame, police said. Six shell casings were also located in front of the driveway.

No one was reported injured.

A witness told police he saw a light-colored vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, stop in front of the house while the front passenger fired several shots before the vehicle fled, the report said.

The mother and owner of the home told police she was away when the gunfire occurred. The woman said she did not know who would have fired at her residence.

No suspects were named on the report.