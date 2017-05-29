Trout sprains thumb in Angels' loss to Marlins

MARLINS 9, ANGELS 2

MIAMI -- Mike Trout stood at his locker and frowned as he looked down at his left thumb, which was puffy and red and sending a clear signal.

He's out.

Trout, a former Arkansas Traveler, sprained his thumb stealing second base and left Sunday's game in the sixth inning, and for the Los Angeles Angels, their 9-2 loss at Miami became a secondary concern.

X-rays were negative, and Trout is scheduled to undergo an MRI today in California.

"A scary thing," Trout said. "Hopefully it's just sore and just jammed, a bad jam. I'm obviously bummed out, but Monday if it feels a little better, we'll see how it goes."

The Angels hope Trout can avoid the disabled list, Manager Mike Scioscia said, although he stressed the need for further evaluation.

"The first indication is it just looks like a little sprain," Scioscia said.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after he jammed his thumb into second base sliding headfirst in the fifth inning. He was examined by a trainer and stayed in the game, but was replaced in the sixth when the thumb became stiff.

"It was definitely sore for sure," Trout said. "It was aching."

The reigning American League MVP was 0 for 2 when he departed with the Angels trailing 4-2. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337, although he hit his 16th home run Saturday.

The Marlins won a series for the first time since April 23.

"It seems like a long time," Miami Manager Don Mattingly said. "We haven't even had many chances."

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton had three hits, including his 13th home run . Teammate J.T. Riddle hit his third home run and drove in three runs.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 9, ATHLETICS 5 Aaron Judge hit his first career grand slam and host New York took full advantage of Oakland's shoddy defense. Michael Pineda (6-2) tossed six innings of three-hit ball to win his third consecutive start. Aaron Hicks and Chris Carter each had an early sacrifice fly as the AL East leaders scored five unearned runs and took two of three in the series.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 3 Miguel Gonzalez took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer and host Chicago defeated Detroit.

RAYS 8, TWINS 6 (15) Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison hit back-to-back home runs in the 15th inning, Steven Souza Jr. drove in the tying run with a single with two outs in the ninth, and visiting Tampa Bay outlasted Minnesota in a game that lasted 6 hours, 26 minutes.

RANGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Joey Gallo hit his 15th home run as visiting Texas snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.

INDIANS 10, ROYALS 1 Jason Kipnis went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBI, Josh Tomlin pitched his first complete game in two years and host Cleveland defeated Kansas City.

MARINERS 5, RED SOX Christian Bergman pitched seven shutout innings and visiting Seattle halted Boston's season-high six-game winning streak.

ASTROS 8, ORIOLES 4 George Springer homered during a six-run second inning, sending Lance McCullers and host Houston over Baltimore for the Orioles' season-worst seventh consecutive loss.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9, CUBS 4 Cody Bellinger and Kike Hernandez led an offensive outburst with three-run home runs that upstaged the anticipated duel between aces Jon Lester and Clayton Kershaw, helping Los Angeles beat visiting Chicago. The Dodgers swept the Cubs in three games at home for the first time since August 2012. Lester (3-3) gave up 6 runs and 7 hits in 3 1/3 innings for Chicago. Kershaw allowed 4 runs and a career high-tying 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. The Cubs stranded 10 runners against him.

PADRES 5, NATIONALS 3 Ryan Schimpf hit a two-run home run and visiting San Diego avoided a three-game sweep by beating Washington.

REDS 8, PHILLIES 4 Adam Duvall hit a pair of two-run home runs , Patrick Kivlehan had two home runs and visiting Cincinnati defeated Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 8, CARDINALS 4 German Marquez pitched into the sixth inning and Gerardo Parra hit a three-run home run for host Colorado in a victory over St. Louis.

BREWERS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Domingo Santana hit his first career grand slam and NL Central-leading Milwaukee held off visiting Arizona.

GIANTS 7, BRAVES 1 Johnny Cueto pitched six strong innings and Brandon Crawford drove in three runs for host San Francisco.

METS 7, PIRATES 2 Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second consecutive start, and visiting New York beat Pittsburgh.

Sports on 05/29/2017