Attacked, walker in El Dorado says

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked Saturday as she went for a morning walk, police said.

Officers responded at 5:30 a.m. to a report of a woman who was found unresponsive behind an abandoned commercial building in the area of Main Street and Madison Avenue.

She was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado and was later transferred to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock for further treatment.

The woman told police she had parked her vehicle at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 W. Fifth Street, at 4:45 a.m. to start her walk.

As she was walking in the area of College Avenue and Eighth Street, a man forced her into a vehicle and struck her numerous times, she told police.

Police Chief Billy White said the man was on foot when he approached the woman from behind and forced her into his vehicle. She described the suspect as a white man who was 30-35 years old.

White said the investigation was ongoing.

Metro on 05/30/2017