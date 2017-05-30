TCU, Missouri games to be shown on CBS

— Two Arkansas football games have been scheduled to be televised by CBS in the coming season.

The Razorbacks' Sept. 9 game against TCU will be the network's first game of the week in 2017, while the Missouri game has been moved to Friday, Nov. 24, the network announced Tuesday. Both games will be played at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas' game against TCU will start at 2:30 p.m. It will be the Razorbacks' earliest ever appearance on CBS' SEC game of the week.

The Missouri game will begin at 1:30 p.m. for the fourth consecutive season. It marks the 22nd time in the past 24 seasons that Arkansas will play on the day after Thanksgiving.

Arkansas will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a 7 p.m. game against Florida A&M at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. The game will be shown on SEC Network.

Game times and networks have not been announced for the Razorbacks' other nine games.