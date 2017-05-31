2 arrested in North Little Rock after drugs found

Police found methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs during a search of a North Little Rock house Tuesday, according to police reports.

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday morning after the North Little Rock narcotics unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 3800 Mellene Drive, according to arrest reports.

Rodger Lester, 42, and Kristy Wilson, 36, were both arrested at the residence around 5 a.m., according to the reports.

During the search, police said they found methamphetamine, clonazepam, alprazolam and marijuana in Lester's bedroom, according to the report. The drugs were also located next to where Wilson was sleeping, the report said.

Authorities also found "numerous" pieces of drug paraphernalia inside the house, according to the report.

Police charged Lester and Wilson each with one misdemeanor count and five felony counts, including maintaining a drug premises and drug paraphernalia, according to arrest reports.

Wilson and Lester were both listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.