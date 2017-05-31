Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man dies, teen hurt in 2-vehicle collision at state highway intersection
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:03 p.m.
An Arkansas man died after colliding with another car at the junction of two state highways in White County on Monday, officials said.
The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. at an intersection of Arkansas 31 and Arkansas 267 near Antioch, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Clarence Johnson, 58, of Searcy was driving a 1997 Mercury Cougar south on Arkansas 267, the report said. The Cougar entered the intersection with Arkansas 31 and was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord heading north, police said.
Johnson was fatally injured in the wreck. The Accord's driver, 19-year-old Kimberlyn Beard of El Paso, was injured and transported to a hospital, police said.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time.
Including Johnson, at least 195 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
