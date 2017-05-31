Arkansas society reviving in D.C.; on wane since Clinton presidency, sign-up draws scores

WASHINGTON -- For nearly a century, the Arkansas State Society was a well-publicized magnet for Natural State residents who lived in the nation's capital, a networking tool for newcomers and a place for old-timers to reconnect.

But the organization ground to a halt in recent years, with its membership rolls depleted and its calendar of events empty.

In January, for the first time in memory, the group failed to sponsor any inaugural activities. The society didn't even select an Arkansas princess for the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival court.

Disappointed by the inactivity, a group of Arkansans volunteered to restart the organization. They held a kickoff reception earlier this month and spread the word; more than 100 people showed up, including three members of the Arkansas congressional delegation.

A couple of weeks later, with help from the National Conference of State Societies, they had an election, tapping a new president and filling a number of long-vacant posts. They also kicked off a membership drive, urging fellow Arkansans to sign up.

So far, 85 people have joined, paying $30 per person or $50 per household.

The new leadership includes Sarah Hudson, just elected as president, and Brad Howard, the group's public relations director and a western Arkansas native.

In June, the new Arkansas officers will meet the leadership of the national group. There's talk of fielding a softball team this summer to compete in the state societies' annual tournament.

There's also interest in relaunching the catfish fry, which for years was the group's signature event.

A website is in the works. For now, information and application forms are available by emailing ArStateSociety@gmail.com.

Membership is open to "Arkansans and friends of Arkansas," said Hudson, manager of government relations at Viacom International, Inc.

"Anyone is welcome to join if they have an interest in taking part in the events ... that celebrate the great state of Arkansas," the transplant from Forrest City said.

The Arkansas State Society was incorporated in 1939; by that point it had already existed at least two decades.

It was active for much of the 20th century and was especially popular when President Bill Clinton was in the White House.

The pace slowed after George W. Bush was elected president and lost even more momentum during President Barack Obama's two terms in office.

A 2009 event, on the eve of Obama's inauguration, attracted 1,000 people, including Clinton.

The 2013 inaugural gala was the last major event the society hosted.

The group's new leaders aren't planning to wait until the next inauguration -- in January 2021 -- to gather again.

"We are hoping to expand the scope of events to include a much greater variety of events, networking opportunities, those kinds of things," Howard said.

Howard, who served on the staff of former U.S. Rep. Mike Ross, D-Ark., and now works for U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said the society will be "a welcoming committee for new Arkansans who move to D.C."

Hudson said there aren't any political tests; the group is nonpartisan and its members are diverse.

"We have support from every end of the spectrum," she said.

William Christian, president of the National Conference of State Societies, said roughly 40 states and territories have active state societies.

The earliest state society traces its roots to the mid-19th century, he said.

"State societies are a beloved part of the city's culture," he said.

Arkansas' "rejuvenated presence" is welcome, he said. "I'm delighted that the Arkansas State Society is reviving its activities here in the national capital area."

