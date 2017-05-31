Blood trail leads to Little Rock gunshot victim

Authorities responding to a reported shooting early Tuesday at a Little Rock apartment complex found multiple shell casings on the ground and then followed a trail of blood to a victim who had been hit in the leg, according to a police report.

Rodrick Turner, 31, was said to have suffered a "major injury" in the shooting, which was reported shortly before 2:20 a.m. at 1740 John Barrow Road.

Officers found the shell casings outside one apartment and then followed the trail of blood to another unit in the complex, where they found Turner outside and bleeding from the leg, Little Rock police wrote in the report.

Turner was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available later Tuesday.

The report noted that ambulance crews who treated Turner at the scene turned over a pair of bloody bluejeans to investigators. A baggie containing a substance that appeared to be marijuana was found inside them, the report noted.

At least three apartments were hit by gunfire, police said, though no other injuries were reported. A witness told authorities that he heard a single gunshot and then several more after that.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.