Blood trail leads to gunshot victim

Authorities responding to a reported shooting early Tuesday at a Little Rock apartment complex found multiple shell casings on the ground and then followed a trail of blood to a victim who had been hit in the leg, according to a police report.

Rodrick Turner, 31, was said to have suffered a "major injury" in the shooting, which was reported shortly before 2:20 a.m. at 1740 John Barrow Road.

Officers found the shell casings outside one apartment and then followed the trail of blood to another unit in the complex, where they found Turner outside and bleeding from the leg, Little Rock police wrote in the report.

Turner was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available later Tuesday.

The report noted that ambulance crews who treated Turner at the scene turned over a pair of bloody bluejeans to investigators. A baggie containing a substance that appeared to be marijuana was found inside them, the report noted.

At least three apartments were hit by gunfire, police said, though no other injuries were reported. A witness told authorities that he heard a single gunshot and then several more after that.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Attack in hospital targets mom-to-be

A pregnant woman in labor was attacked in a Little Rock hospital Tuesday, according to a police report.

Police arrested Princess Crowder, 23, of Jacksonville at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, 2 St. Vincent Circle, around 3:30 p.m., according to the arrest report. The victim and Crowder have an "on-going dispute," according to the police report.

Crowder was at the hospital when she saw the pregnant victim, who was being admitted because she was in labor, police said. The report said Crowder started an argument and began to attack the victim, injuring the pregnant woman.

The report said a security guard suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Crowder was belligerent, police said, and she did not give a statement. Crowder was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

2 arrested in NLR after drugs found

Police found methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs during a search of a North Little Rock house Tuesday, according to police reports.

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday morning after the North Little Rock narcotics unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 3800 Mellene Drive, according to arrest reports.

Rodger Lester, 42, and Kristy Wilson, 36, were both arrested at the residence around 5 a.m., according to the reports.

During the search, police said they found methamphetamine, clonazepam, alprazolam and marijuana in Lester's bedroom, according to the report. The drugs were also located next to where Wilson was sleeping, the report said.

Authorities also found "numerous" pieces of drug paraphernalia inside the house, according to the report.

Police charged Lester and Wilson each with one misdemeanor count and five felony counts, including maintaining a drug premises and drug paraphernalia, according to arrest reports.

Wilson and Lester were both listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Gun held to head, holdup victim says

A 28-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a person's head during an aggravated robbery in North Little Rock early Tuesday, according to a police report.

Police arrested Lawrence Hayes Jr. after they were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 400 W. 29th St. in North Little Rock for a report of an aggravated robbery in progress, according to the report. A caller had reported that a man was holding a gun to the head of her friend, the report said.

The victim told police he was walking to his white Toyota when a man approached him and asked if he wanted any drugs, police said. When the victim declined, the robber pulled out a handgun then pointed it at the victim's head, demanding the victim's wallet and money, according to the report.

The robber took his wallet then ordered the victim into the white Toyota, the report said. Police said the robber continued to hold the gun to the victim's head while inside the car.

As the robber heard the sirens and saw officers approaching, he threatened to kill the victim, according to the report.

Police said the robber tossed the gun onto the victim's lap before he began to walk away, the report said.

Authorities arrested Hayes and found him with methamphetamine, oxycodone and a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, according to the report.

The victim was found sitting in the driver's seat with his hands up yelling "There is something in my lap," to officers, the report said. Police found a 9mm handgun in his lap.

According to the report, Hayes faces seven felony counts, including aggravated robbery, terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Thief tricks clerk out of $220 'bail'

A thief tricked a central Arkansas sandwich shop employee into handing over cash from the register after claiming the manager had been arrested and needed bail money, authorities said.

The Maumelle Police Department said the worker at the Subway on Audubon Drive reported getting a phone call at 8:30 p.m. from a person claiming to represent the Pulaski County sheriff's office. The caller said the restaurant manager, whom he named, had been arrested and that a relative was headed to the business to pick up the cash, investigators said in a news release.

A man claiming to be the manager's brother-in-law showed up a short time later saying he needed the bail money, the release said, noting the worker handed over $220 from the register.

"The employee later called the manager's cellphone and discovered that she had not been arrested," Capt. Jim Hansard wrote in the release.

Gardener beaten in NLR backyard

A 70-year-old North Little Rock man was struck repeatedly with a gardening hoe by an assailant who had entered his backyard, police said.

The resident said that he heard the north gate rattle behind his house while bending over to plant flowers around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Moss Street, according to a report.

A short time later, a youth was seen jumping the fence into his backyard, the homeowner told an officer. Another entered the backyard through the driveway a short time later.

"You ready to do this?" one intruder reportedly said to the other before a demand was made for the victim's wallet.

Police noted that the resident refused to to hand over his wallet.

At that point, one intruder "snatched" a garden hoe from the homeowner and struck him three or four times in the head with the gardening tool, the victim said.

The assault left the homeowner with minor injuries. He refused transport to a local hospital for evaluation, the report states.

Authorities described one assailant as a tall, dark-skinned male who wore a gray hoodie.

The second was listed as a tall, "light-skinned black male" who was reportedly wearing a white shirt.

Metro on 05/31/2017