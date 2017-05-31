1 killed when car veers off Little Rock bridge, lands in Fourche Creek

One person was killed Wednesday night when a car crashed off a bridge in east Little Rock and landed in the waters of Fourche Creek, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Springer Boulevard, which runs just north of Interstate 440.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said witnesses reported the 4-door sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving before it veered out of control, went airborne over a guardrail and "nosedived into the creek."

Moore said one person was confirmed killed in the wreck. Crews searched the water and didn't find anyone else.

The car was removed from the water before 10 p.m., but Moore said investigators would remain on scene for some time and the road would likely be closed for awhile longer.

At least 196 people have been killed in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.