Arkansas teen pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting of woman

An Arkansas teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday, court records show.

Austin D. Ivy, now 17, was originally charged with capital murder in the March 27 shooting death of 21-year-old Alicia Carr, according to a probable cause affidavit.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Craighead County District Court, Carr drove two youths to Ivy's home on North Allis Street in Jonesboro, where they confronted him about the theft of a .45-caliber handgun, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

As the two left, Ivy followed them and fired several shots at the two youths and at the car, the affidavit said. One round reportedly struck Carr in the head. The two youths ran from the car, and Ivy also shot at them, according to the document.

As part of a plea deal, the prosecutor reduced the charge against Ivy to first-degree murder. Late Monday, a Craighead County judge sentenced the teen to 19 years in prison with an additional five-year suspended term.