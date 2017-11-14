Home / Latest News /
Conway voters OK temporary sales-tax increase for street repairs, improvements
This article was published today at 9:10 p.m.
CONWAY — Conway voters on Tuesday approved a temporary sales-tax increase to help finance street repairs and improvements.
The complete but unofficial vote totals, according to the Faulkner County Election Commission:
For 2,094
Against 1,484
The 0.375 percentage-point increase will raise the city’s total sales tax rate to 9.125 percent and is expected to generate an additional $5.1 million annually. It will expire March 31, 2023. The only way the new tax can continue after that date would be if voters approve an extension.
