Conway voters OK temporary sales-tax increase for street repairs, improvements

CONWAY — Conway voters on Tuesday approved a temporary sales-tax increase to help finance street repairs and improvements.

The complete but unofficial vote totals, according to the Faulkner County Election Commission:

For 2,094

Against 1,484

The 0.375 percentage-point increase will raise the city’s total sales tax rate to 9.125 percent and is expected to generate an additional $5.1 million annually. It will expire March 31, 2023. The only way the new tax can continue after that date would be if voters approve an extension.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.