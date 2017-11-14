Arkansas school employee accused of sexually assaulting student

Authorities say an employee at an Arkansas school has been arrested in the sexual assault of a student.

Atkins Police Chief Stephen Pack said his department began investigating Katherine Flory after word spread that the 34-year-old may be having a sexual relationship with a student, who is now 18. The chief confirmed Tuesday that Flory works at the Atkins School District.

On Oct. 13, Pack submitted his case to the county prosecutor.

That same day, the Atkins School District placed an employee on paid administrative leave, after being “notified that allegations had been made against the employee,” Atkins School District Superintendent Joe Fisher said Tuesday.

On Monday, Flory was arrested on a first-degree sexual assault charge, according to Pope County jail records. She was released on $2,500 bond later that day. Flory's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The investigation is ongoing.