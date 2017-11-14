Home / Latest News /
Arkansas school employee accused of sexually assaulting student
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:41 a.m. Updated today at 3:16 p.m.
Authorities say an employee at an Arkansas school has been arrested in the sexual assault of a student.
Atkins Police Chief Stephen Pack said his department began investigating Katherine Flory after word spread that the 34-year-old may be having a sexual relationship with a student, who is now 18. The chief confirmed Tuesday that Flory works at the Atkins School District.
On Oct. 13, Pack submitted his case to the county prosecutor.
That same day, the Atkins School District placed an employee on paid administrative leave, after being “notified that allegations had been made against the employee,” Atkins School District Superintendent Joe Fisher said Tuesday.
On Monday, Flory was arrested on a first-degree sexual assault charge, according to Pope County jail records. She was released on $2,500 bond later that day. Flory's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18.
The investigation is ongoing.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 14, 2017 at 2:10 p.m.
Shame on her.
RTT says... November 14, 2017 at 2:21 p.m.
Flory story predatory allegory on preparatory territory, amore w/boy, makes worry.
LR1955 says... November 14, 2017 at 3:26 p.m.
I️t takes 2 to tango.
UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA says... November 14, 2017 at 5:57 p.m.
you always got to denigrate the seriousness of female on male dont you media?
"Who is now 18"
nobody gives flying damn in this land of equality.
get your sick thirsty daughters off our school boards.
