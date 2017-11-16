21-year-old charged in double shooting

Police on Wednesday made an arrest in a Little Rock shooting that left a grandmother and her 15-year-old grandson wounded, according to a police report.

Kenon Saine, 21, of Little Rock was arrested Wednesday morning and charged in the double shooting, which occurred on Nov. 9, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report said Saine shot Sharon Harris, 59, and her grandson, Cededrick Harris. A Police Department spokesman previously identified the relationship between the victims.

Officers found both victims with gunshot wounds on Nov. 9 after being called to 2618 Lewis St. for a report of a shooting, according to a police report on the shooting. Police said Cededrick Harris was shot through the front door of the house. Sharon Harris told police she heard arguing, came out of her room and was shot.

The teenager said Saine arrived at the residence and said "someone was playing on his phone," according to the report.

The report said Saine returned to a 2011 Toyota Camry at the same time a second person got in the car. Gunshots were fired at the house, and the vehicle then traveled north on Lewis Street, according to the report.

The police report also named a 22-year-old man as a suspect. Saine's mother, according to the report, told police the 22-year-old had been inside a residence during the shooting, and nobody had driven the Camry. The police noted in the report that the hood of the vehicle was warm.

Police charged Saine with two counts of first-degree battery and two counts of committing a terroristic act, according to the report. He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.

LR woman arrested in shot fired at car

A 24-year-old Little Rock resident was arrested Tuesday night on accusations of shooting at a vehicle with two women inside it, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a 64-year-old and a 31-year-old told police that Ishawn Samone Hayes had shot at them, according to a report. They had been in an ongoing fight online with the woman, they told authorities.

Police noted a bullet hole in the vehicle's driver's-side door that "appeared to be recent."

The report stated that Hayes was interviewed by officers and charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act.

She was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond as of Wednesday morning, records show.

