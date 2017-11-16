Convict on way to jail escapes, later captured

A Madison County woman being transported to jail in Fayetteville escaped from the sheriff's car on Tuesday but was captured several hours later.

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans said Mary Katherine Ford, 35, of Kingston, told him she was sick.

Evans stopped on Arkansas 74 west of Huntsville and unlocked the door so Ford could throw up outside the vehicle. She did, but then she took off running, Evans said in a text message. Evans said Ford wasn't handcuffed, shackled or wearing jail clothing.

Evans said Ford was apprehended late Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Durrett said Ford was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail and three years' suspended sentence on several charges from 2015.

Ford pleaded guilty to use of a communications device to facilitate drug activity, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine, and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Madison County has a holding facility in Huntsville for short-term incarceration. Evans said he was taking Ford back to the Washington County jail in Fayetteville after the sentencing hearing in Huntsville.

