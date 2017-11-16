THE WEEKEND TEN

1 'FIRE AWAY'

Country singer Chris Stapleton, with special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb, performs at 7 p.m. today at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets are $35.75-$70.75 plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

2 FESTIVAL OF TREES

Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center is a Christmas wonderland for the annual CARTI Festival of Trees. The forest of decorated trees is open for general viewing 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, free admission. The casual Festival After Dark Party is 7 p.m. today, $60; and the Festival of Fashion event, 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, features a professional runway show for $50. The celebration wraps up with the formal Tux 'N Trees, 6 p.m. Saturday, $250. Call (501) 660-7616 or visit carti.com.

3 FINE ART

Talented teachers and students will set out their best paintings, photographs, pottery and other artworks at the annual Arkansas Arts Center Museum School Sale at the Hall of Industry, State Fairgrounds, 2600 Howard St., Little Rock. The free-for-Arts-Center-members Preview Party is 6-9 p.m. Friday; memberships are $55 for a single and $75 for dual or family. The sale opens to the public, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; admission is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org. See story on Page 4E.

4 FOOD NETWORK

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown brings his "Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science" tour to Little Rock, 7 p.m. Saturday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$70. Call (800) 745-3000 or (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com.

5 FUNDRAISER

Take aim at the 10 pins at the Turkey Bowl, Friday at Millennium Bowl, 7200 Counts Massie Road, Maumelle. The fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Arkansas will have five-man teams eating, drinking and bowling for a good cause. Shifts are at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Registration is $50 per bowler with a team minimum fundraising goal of $250. Call (501) 830-6026 or visit jaark.org.

6 FILIAL

The Cate Brothers Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, part of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Arkansas Sounds series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $20. Call (501) 918-3033 or visit arkansassounds.org. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

7 FOOTWORK

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's theater arts and dance department will host Dance Harvest 2017, featuring choreography by past and present dance faculty members, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $10, $5 for children, students, senior citizens, military and UALR faculty and staff. Call (501) 569-3456 or visit ualr.edu/theatre/season.

8 FIRMLY OPPOSED

"We Dissent: An Exhibition of Protest Photography," work by five central Arkansas photographers -- Brian Chilson, Vincent Griffin, Rita Henry, Brandon Markin and Sydney Rasch -- documenting marches, rallies and protests in central Arkansas, opens Friday at the New Deal Gallery, 2003 Louisiana St., Little Rock, with a 6-9 p.m. reception featuring food and drink from The Root Cafe and Boulevard Bread Co. The exhibition will be up through Dec. 1. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; by appointment only, Nov. 20-Dec 1. Admission to the reception and gallery is free. Call (501) 681-9916 or (501) 650-1865.

9 FLARE

Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs, kicks off a dazzling holiday season with its annual Holiday Lights -- more than 4 million of them in displays and natural settings, glowing 5-9 nightly (except Thanksgiving and Christmas days), Saturday-Dec. 31. Admission is $15, $5 for ages 4-12. The Village Big Band will play holiday music to celebrate the start of the season, 6 p.m. Saturday; admission to the concert is free. Call (501) 262-9300 or visit garvangardens.org.

10 FLAIR

The Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway, hosts a weekend full of one-stop Christmas shopping with Dazzle Daze, presented by Conway Regional Health System, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5-$7.50. Special events are Girls' Nite Out, 6-9 p.m. today, $40; Teddy Bear Clinic, 10 a.m.-noon and 3-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Call (501) 513-5778 or visit dazzledaze.com.

