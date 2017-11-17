77-year-old Arkansan faces rape, sexual assault charges

An Arkansas man faces charges including sexual assault and rape in a case involving teenage victims, according to a story in the Texarkana Gazette.

According to a search warrant affidavit cited by the newspaper, two 14-year-old boys told officers they had been working for 77-year-old Kenneth Richards for two weeks when he began trying to touch them inappropriately. Authorities say the man is also accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old boy.

Miller County sheriff’s deputies arrested Richards on Nov. 9, after he admitted to performing a sex act on one of the 14-year-old boys, the affidavit said.

The 77-year-old faces charges including rape, second-degree sexual assault and indecency with a child.

On Friday, he was being held on house arrest at his residence in Fouke.

A court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.