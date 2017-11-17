Arkansas judge accused of failing to pay taxes agrees to step down

Saline County Judge Bobby McCallister has agreed to resign his office next month as he faces charges of failing to pay his taxes.

McCallister’s agreement to leave office was unanimously accepted by the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission on Friday.

His resignation goes into effect Dec. 15. Afterward, he will be ineligible to hold judicial office in the future.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appoint someone to fill McCallister’s spot on the bench.

A trial is set for next month on McCallister’s criminal charges.

