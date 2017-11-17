Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 17, 2017, 1 p.m.

Arkansas judge accused of failing to pay taxes agrees to step down

By John Moritz

This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.

saline-county-circuit-judge-bobby-mccallister-is-shown-in-this-file-photo

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister is shown in this file photo.



Saline County Judge Bobby McCallister has agreed to resign his office next month as he faces charges of failing to pay his taxes.

McCallister’s agreement to leave office was unanimously accepted by the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission on Friday.

His resignation goes into effect Dec. 15. Afterward, he will be ineligible to hold judicial office in the future.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will appoint someone to fill McCallister’s spot on the bench.

A trial is set for next month on McCallister’s criminal charges.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

