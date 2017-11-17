Arkansas' unemployment rate rises to 3.6 percent
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Arkansas' unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent in October from 3.5 percent in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.
The state's labor force and the number of employed Arkansans fell slightly in October but both were up significantly since October last year.
The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in October.
Business on 11/17/2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas' unemployment rate rises to 3.6 percent
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
RBear says... November 17, 2017 at 11:42 a.m.
While the state rate rose, the national rate fell by .1%. As I've said many times before, we are at statistically full employment. I don't care what fancy tax plan you might have up your sleeves, you a probably not going to see any dramatic shifts in the employment rate without either restructuring the workforce or bringing in more foreign workers, neither of which the Republicans want to address.
...
With regards to wages, they could go up today but businesses are too stingy to pass earnings along to workers and instead hoard them for shareholders. That is why I continue to advocate for an increase in the federal minimum wage to guarantee any savings will be passed along to workers.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.