Subscribe Register Login
Friday, November 17, 2017, 12:57 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Billionaire Norwegian given $30,400 drunken driving fine

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:04 a.m.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A 22-year-old Norwegian student has been handed a $30,400 fine for drunken driving -- but can still count herself lucky.

Katharina G. Andresen is reportedly Norway's richest woman, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $1.23 billion.

Fines for drunken driving in Norway are based on the defendant's income. Newspaper Finansavisen reported that Oslo City Court said the penalty could have been up to 40 million kroner or, $4.9 million, if based on Andresen's assets, but they "have not yielded any dividend yet" and she has no fixed income. The court did increase the fine because of her estimated wealth, however.

Andresen was also banned from driving for 13 months.

Andresen's father gave her a 42-percent share in the family-owned investment company in 2007, leading Forbes to declare her the world's second-youngest billionaire.

General News on 11/18/2017

Print Headline: Billionaire Norwegian given $30,400 drunken driving fine

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Billionaire Norwegian given $30,400 drunken driving fine

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online