North Little Rock venue to host cosplay convention

Heroes and villains will be decked out side by side as the 2017 Cosplay Con and Anime Expo turns Verizon Arena in North Little Rock into a colorful panoply of all things comic books, anime and video games.

Starting Saturday at 11 a.m., superfans dressed like their favorite superheroes — and even a few evildoers — will stroll the arena floor in a celebration of comic books, movies and pop culture. Also on hand will be writers, artists and creators of all types.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.